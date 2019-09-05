Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

This Clinical Research Company is Working to Increase Anti-Zika Antibody Yield

The antibody which neutralizes Zika virus was discovered three years ago by VUMC researchers in collaboration with colleagues at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 5, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Clinical Research Company is Working to Increase Anti-Zika Antibody Yield
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

Zika fever is a mosquito-borne disease which typically causes asymptomatic or mild infection (fever and rash) in humans. Zika virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. This is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome. Microcephaly is a condition where a fetus has an abnormally small head which leads to brain damage. Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage.

Batavia Biosciences, a clinical research company, has signed a license agreement to utilise Horizon Discovery’s GS knockout CHO K1 cell line expression system for the development of high yield antibody-expressing cell lines.

Initially, Batavia will deploy the system for production of a potent Zika virus-neutralizing antibody. This project will be worked out in collaboration with

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and IDBiologics, a company which focuses on developing human antibodies to infectious diseases.

On coming together for the project, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center, James Crowe Jr, MD, said, “We’re excited to work with Batavia to move this promising Zika antibody therapy one step closer to the clinic.”

The antibody which neutralizes Zika virus was discovered three years ago by VUMC researchers in collaboration with colleagues at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis. This antibody, dubbed as ZIKV-117, binds to an epitope or “part of” the Zika virus in a way that no other antibody has to date.

Robert Carnahan, Ph.D., Director of Vanderbilt Antibody and Protein Resource said that it is expensive to develop high yield antibody producer CHO lines. “That is why this new solution is so important to the anti-Zika antibody project,” he added.

Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. From the 1960s to 1980s, rare sporadic cases of human infections were found across Africa and Asia, typically accompanied by mild illness. The first recorded outbreak of Zika virus disease was reported from the Island of Yap (Federated States of Micronesia) in 2007. This was followed by a large outbreak of Zika virus infection in French Polynesia in 2013 and other countries and territories in the Pacific.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram