This Couple Got Married In A Police Station. Find Out Why 

Angered over her boyfriend choosing to marry someone else, a young woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni rushed to the police station to complain about her live-in partner. Not just that, the young woman also managed to marry her boyfriend at the police station in the presence of her family. The unique wedding was filmed and has been going viral on social media.

Kesh Kali from Hadarhata and Ramlal Kaul from Bichpura were in a live-in relationship, however, like any couple they also used to engage in arguments and fights.

But most of the time, these fights used to result in Kesh Kali leaving for her parents’ home. The couple recently had another such tussle which again led to the sulking girlfriend leaving him. Ramlal made several unsuccessful attempts to reconcile. Frustrated with this, Ramlal told her that he is marrying someone else.

When she heard this, she informed parents and then they decided to approach the Barhi police station to seek redressal. When the police asked Ramlal about his decision to marry someone else, he revealed that he wanted to be with Kesh Kali but she is not ready to give in.

The police then cleared the differences between the two parties and to ensure no such problems occur in future, they offered to conduct their marriage in the station premises itself. The couple agreed and tied the knot at the police station with full celebrations which were captured on camera.

All rituals were also performed during this unique wedding and both the bride and groom exchanged garlands. A baraat was also taken out to the local temple during which police officials donned the roles of ‘baraatis’. When police bid farewell to the couple, they also gave away Rs 500 cash and five utensils to the bride and groom as part of the rituals

