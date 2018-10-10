English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi School Sits Hindu-Muslim Students in Separate Sections, Sisodia Attacks BJP-Governed MCD
The officials from the education department of the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi have assured of strict action if the allegations are true.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A group of teachers employed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has alleged that a primary school in Wazirabad is deliberately segregating Hindu and Muslim students in different sections, reported The Indian Express.
Taking note of the report, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said a probe has been ordered and sought a report by December 12.
Sisodia further targeted the BJP-governed MCD that operates the school and said that such actions violate the Constitution.
Sample this: Class I students are divided into sections A and B. While section A has only Hindu students totalling 26, section B too has 36 students but they are all Muslims, revealed the data quoted by the paper.
The disturbing development, say some teachers, has come about after CB Singh Sehrawat was put in charge soon after the principal was transferred on July 2. Sehrawat though has denied any deliberate attempt at segregating the students on the basis of religion.
“Reshuffling of sections is standard procedure which happens in all schools. This was a management decision to try and do the best we can to see that there is peace, discipline and a good learning environment in the school. Children fought sometimes,” Sehrawat was quoted as saying by the daily.
When he was further asked by the paper if the fights were on the basis of religion, he said, “Of course children this young don’t know about religion, but they squabble over things. Some children are vegetarian, so there may be differences, and so on. We need to look after the interests of all teachers and students.”
A source in the school told The Express that when teachers protested his move, Sehrawat told the teachers to do their "assigned jobs".
The parents, however, are unaware of such a segregation.
A child of Class IV student was quoted as saying by paper, “There are no Hindu boys in my class. We were together until a few months back. A good friend of mine is no longer in the same classroom.”
बीजेपी शासित एमसीडी स्कूल में हिन्दू-मुसलमान बच्चों को अलग अलग कमरों में बिठाने की यह हरकत देश के संविधान के खिलाफ सबसे बड़ी साजिश है।— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 10, 2018
मैंने दिल्ली के शिक्षा निदेशक को मामले की पूरी जांच कर शुक्रवार तक रिपोर्ट देने को कहा है।@narendramodi@ArvindKejriwal @PMOffice_India pic.twitter.com/QxRxw4ATqk
