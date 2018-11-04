This Dhanteras, Find the Perfect Gemstone to Bring You Wealth and Prosperity

: Dhanteras is a festival celebrated just two days before Diwali. All purchases made during this occasion, be it metal or jewellery are considered to be the blessings of God and not many of you would know that buying gemstones is considered equally auspicious on this day.Pankaj Khanna, Founder and Managing Director, Khanna Gems Private Limited and Nitin Gupta -Managing Director, Roop Jewellers India Pvt Ltd list down the benefits of buying gemstone during the festival.: Owning a Neelam gemstone, also called Blue Sapphire is believed to improve the status of the wearer in both family and society. Besides offering substantial business growth and new opportunities, this stone also helps in removing evil effects of Shani including disharmony between family members, problems in married life and obstructions in education and career.: Go for a Ruby gemstone this Dhanteras if you want more emotional strength to withstand deceit. Besides giving wealth, a happy domestic life and a charming personality, it also strengthens a person's fate: It not only reduces unwanted troubles and tensions but also acts as a potent tool against all hidden enemies. Moreover, it helps the wearer do wonders in profession and politics.: Also known as Moonga, this stone is believed to bring good luck and growth to a person's life. It's important to note that Moonga has the power to combat the malefic effects of Mangal Dosh. Those suffering from lack of confidence and memory loss must wear it to get benefited. Courage, confidence and bravery -- this stone instils all these and more to an individual's personality. Not to forget, people wearing this stone can easily fight effects of tantra and evil spirits, if any.: Wearing a cat's eye gemstone or chrysoberyl is considered good for those who want to keep away from evil eyes. This stone also helps in return of lost wealth besides letting someone restart a closed business.Well, these are some of the stones you can definitely own this Dhanteras and give an auspicious start to your life like never before.