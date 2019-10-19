This Diwali, Chivas Regal, Ballantine & Absolut Vodka Among Foreign Liquor to be Cheaper in Delhi

Liquor importers have reduced the base price on brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s Finest and Absolut Vodka. Following this, all these popular liquor brands will become cheaper ahead of Diwali in Delhi.

After levying excise duty and taxes, the excise department of Delhi government has found that the retail price for these liquors is way lesser if compared to the existing rates, The Times of India reported.

In accordance with the new rates of taxation, a 750ml bottle of Absolut Vodka will cost Rs 1,400 instead of the usual Rs 1,800. Similarly, Ballantine’s 750ml bottle will cost Rs 1,350 instead of Rs 1,800 and Chivas Regal will cost Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 3,850, reported by Times of India.

The excise department will decide on the new rates of Johnnie Walker Black Label and Glenfiddich by Saturday. The report said that in next four-five days the fresh stock with reduced prices is expected in the market.

As per the report, officials have said that the new clause introduced by Delhi Government in its excise policy has led to price reduction. The official further said that they expect bar and hotel owners to let customers enjoy the benefits as well.

“Since importers have to register their brands of liquor every year, we made it mandatory for them to give an affidavit at the time of applying for registration that they will keep the base price in Delhi similar to other Indian states. It took them some time to resolve their pricing issue and calculate the hit in profits they would have to take by lowering the base price, and the registration got delayed. But now some brands have been registered and the remaining are likely to happen on Saturday,” the reported quoted an official was quoted as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.