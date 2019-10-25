Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

This Diwali, Don't Burst Crackers, Just Eat Them as Lucknow Bakeries Bring Designer Snacks for You

Bakers, sweet shops and even private entrepreneurs have come up with a new range of designer snacks and sweets that are healthy and low on calories apart from being attractive.

IANS

Updated:October 25, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Diwali, Don't Burst Crackers, Just Eat Them as Lucknow Bakeries Bring Designer Snacks for You
Representative image. (Reuters)

Lucknow: Crackers, rockets and "Sutli bombs" that you can eat and not ignite, cash notes that you can give but not preserve and playing cards that you can snack on but not play.

Bakers, sweet shops and even private entrepreneurs have come up with a new range of designer snacks and sweets that are healthy and low on calories apart from being attractive.

"We have tried to innovate with our designs this year. The 'sutli bomb', made with white chocolate is filled with toffees and looks amazingly real. In fact, a few of our customers thought that we have started selling crackers in our shop too. The 'phuljhari' is also made of chocolate and wrapped in silver foil," said Krishna Ahirwar who makes sweets and bakery items on order.

These edible crackers are a favourite with the children and are selling at a premium.

The sutli bombs are priced at Rs 85 each and the phuljhari comes at Rs 40 per piece.

Some bakers have even come up with cookies that look like counters used in casinos and poker chips.

These edible crackers are now being used for corporate gifting.

"Instead of gifting the usual 'Kaju katli', we felt that this would be more attractive and also has a longer shelf life," said the head of a communication company.

More than the edible items, it is the attractive packing that is bringing in customers. 'Phuljharis' and rockets are available in designer bottles while cookies are available in stained glass jars. Tiny teddy bears are perched on the packing to attract children.

The sellers have also made sure that they cater to the demands of health conscious customers.

"We have a whole range of goodies made with sugar free chocolate and even those that have low sugar content. This has been done on the specific request of some customers who are health conscious and/or suffer from diabetes," said Mannu Agarwal who runs a bakery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram