1-min read

This Doctors' Day, Medical Fraternity Celebrates the Theme of 'Zero Tolerance to Violence'

The day honours the birth and death anniversary Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a respected physician and West Bengal's second Chief Minister, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
This Doctors' Day, Medical Fraternity Celebrates the Theme of 'Zero Tolerance to Violence'
Image for Representation
Doctors' Day 2019 | On July 1 every year, National Doctors’ Day celebrates the importance of doctors, their roles and responsibilities. The day honours the birth and death anniversary Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a respected physician and West Bengal's second Chief Minister.

The day pays tribute to the world of medical profession and highlights the value of doctors in our life.

The day was first established by the Central Government in 1991. Dr Roy was honoured with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961.

This year Doctors’ day becomes even more important in raising awareness about the contribution of doctors to society because of the slew of violence meted out to them across the nation.

Keeping this in mind, the theme for National Doctor's Day 2019 is “Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment”. The week of July 1 to Jul 8, 2019, will also be celebrated as ‘Safe Fraternity Week’.

Doctor's Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. It is celebrated on March 30, in the USA. It is celebrated on December 3 in Cuba and on August 23 in Iran.

Various medical associations and other organizations commemorate the day by honouring doctors and highlight their contribution in making the society a better place.

Free medical check-ups are organised across the country and various discussion programmes are also held on health check-up, prevention, diagnosis, proper treatment of the disease etc.

