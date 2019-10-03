This Durga Puja, No Buses Will Ply on Kolkata's Tala Bridge

Days after the West Bengal State Transport department restricted movement on Tala Bridge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the bridge will remain closed during Durga Puja.

The government has fixed a meeting with experts on October 12 to decide the future of the bridge, The Times of India reported.

“RITES believes the bridge’s condition is such that no vehicles beyond three-tonnes can ply on it. In that case the state cannot risk running buses on this bridge. Lives of people and their safety are most important for us,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, adding that the opinion of bridge experts has been sought.

Banerjee went on to criticise the Railways department for not maintaining the rail over bridge properly. “In most of the cases these ROBs are in a bad shape. The railways should sign a MoU (Memo of Understanding) with the state so that there are a joint inspection, monitoring and maintenance regularly,” she added.

She also blamed the Centre for not giving permission to carry out construction work on the bridge. At a Durga Puja inauguration event, the Chief Minister said, "Earlier, no inspections of Tala Bridge were conducted. Suddenly, it is being said that it can collapse. It took the Centre one year to give clearance for carrying out the restoration work. How can we work without clearance?"

"After the inspection of the bridge, we have decided to relocate the people living under the bridge," she added.

Since the restriction has been imposed, traffic congestion is taking place in Lake Town, Ultadanga and airport area.

Bidhannagar police officials said, despite small cars are allowed to ply on Tala bridge, several cars from Dum Dum, Nagerbazar and adjacent areas are availing VIP Road as the traffic situation on Jessore Road from Nagerbazar to Shyambazar is in a mess. As a result, VIP Road is also getting congested. Also, the rush has increased due to Durga Puja which creating more traffic congestion.

Daily commuters from the northern part of the city are facing a tough time reaching their destinations.

