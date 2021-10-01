This Durga Puja, a Pandal Has Mamata Banerjee as its Theme, Statue Depicts Schemes She Launched

The Durga Puja mood has set in and preparations are now in full swing for its celebration in West Bengal. The main attraction this time is a pandal that has Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its theme.

Keshtopur Nazrul Park Unnayan Samithi Pandal has the theme of Mamata and one statue of the TMC chief depicts her with 10 hands – each showing one project undertaken by her. From Kanyasree to Lakhi Bhandari, Mamata has launched several beneficiary schemes. Each hand represents these schemes.

TMC MLA Madan Mitra visited the pandal on Friday to give a final touch to the statue and paint her eyes. “If people think she is like Ma Durga and make such themes, then obviously it projects what Mamata stands for. I would say everything is ok but here the ‘Asura’ (demon) is absent. The BJP top leaders should have been placed here as the ‘Asuras’,” Mitra said.

Durga Puja in Bengal is all about such themes and innovations, and after Mamata defeated the BJP in assembly elections this year, this idea has become a hit. The pujo also has politics here in Bengal as most prominent leaders have their own celebrations.

Subrata Mukherjee, a very senior TMC minister, is the president of the age-old Ekdalia Pujo. These days, Mukherjee is as busy with pujo as he is with politics. He himself has gone and ordered a Benarasi saree for Ma Durga and her children. This is the only shopping that the minister does.

“Ma is our mother so I myself go and select the Benarasi sari for her. The pujo is all about giving everything to Me,” he told News18.

Other ministers, too, are gearing up , this time too no entry in pandal has been directed by court for Pandemic and therefore all gearing up but all definitely is following COVID protocols.

