This Durga Puja Pandal in North Kolkata is Set by the ‘Motion of Human Touch’

You can be part of the motion that is set in this Durga Puja Pandal of Kolkata. Tala Prottoy Pandal, which is located in North Kolkata, is celebrating the power of human touch. You can feel the energy as you enter this Pandal whose theme is ‘Riti Motion’.

The Durga Puja idol also sets the spirit of the theme in the right way, and you can see people from different walks of life themselves are pushing this “motion” forward.

Speaking to News18, Shubha, who is part of the Tala Prottoy Pandal, told News18, “The motion is set by the human touch. In our Pandal, you can see that people from different works of life are part of this motion. People who have come to visit the temple, they, too, are trying to move different parts of this Pandal which gives different uniqueness to our Pandal.”

Samir Malik from Goghat village in Hooghly, who is working on this Pandal, said, “This is a different work. We are pushing structures of our Pandal, which give different motion identity. We are excited…”

Not only Samir, more than 100 workers from different districts of West Bengal have come to Kolkata to work at this Pandal, which covers an area of 31,469 sq ft and it took almost 108 days to complete the work.

The Pandal is seeing a heavy footfall during this time. Mithi Roy, a resident of south Kolkata, told News18, “We are totally in awe of this Puja and we too have tried to be part of this motion inside the Pandal. This is one of the finest theme of Puja this time.”

Different moods of human power are in motion, which has given a uniqueness to the Tala Prottoy Pandal, which has given some competition to other Pandals in the city.

