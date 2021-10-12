This Durga Puja, The Shatdhara Pramila Sangh is Honouring Working Women

The Shatdhara Pramila Sangh of Bhangar does a lot of humanitarian work like running community kitchens during the novel coronavirus pandemic, blood donation camps, eye examination camps etc. apart from the puja. Following the trend, this time their theme is working women. On the occasion of Durga Puja this year, Shatdhara will give recognition to women, who have struggled in life.

They were given new clothes, packets of sweets and souvenirs. Papia Chakraborty, the president of Pramila Sangh, said that since their organisation is run by women, she tries to support and stand by them. She feels happy to be their companion in times of sorrow. Financial help is being provided to helpless women by saving from the expenses of the puja.

Like every year, this year, too, Rajarhat artiste Indrajeet Biswas has shown his skills. The mandap has been built according to the pattern of the ancient Zamindar house by artist Nizamuddin Mollah. Amazing artwork has been done by Hashem Mollah around the mandap using bamboo, cane and ply.

It’s being considered as the best puja in block 2 of Bhangar for the last three years, inaugurated by star MP from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty. Reena Ganguly, the secretary of the puja committee, said that social media and virtual platforms are being used for Puja Anjali, Sandhya Puja, Sindoor Khela, and Visarjan following the covid rules.

The theme puja has been organised at other places as well. Mangalpur and Polarhat have focussed on creating awareness. Special emphasis has been laid on communal harmony in the Mangalpur public, while in Polarhat, safe-driving and corona warriors have been modelled at the puja mandap. The Block Development Officer of Block 2 of Bhangar Kartik Chandra Ray said that they have discussed with the puja committees so that all the protocols are followed. He also said that puja committees following all the protocols will be rewarded. A grant of 50,000 was handed over to around 100 puja committees by the Bhangar block administration.

