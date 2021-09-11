This Female Ticket Checker in Ajmer Caught Record No of Ticketless Travellers

Even though all the trains in India are currently not operating because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, railways are leaving no scope for ticketless travelling. The railway workers are doing a brilliant job in this direction also being honoured on a zonal level. But the study of this woman ticket checker from Ajmer is extraordinary. Ankita Kapoor of the stationary branch has been awarded for catching the highest number of ticketless passengers and collecting revenue in the entire zone.

Ticket inspector Ankita Kapoor has been honoured by Archana Shrivastava, Chief Major Commercial Manager of North Western Railway. Ankita has made this record of catching hold of the greatest number of ticketless passengers in August on a zonal level. Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, the chief public relations officer of North Westerner Railway, has said that ticket inspector Ankita Kapoor (Ajmer junction) made the maximum number of cases that is 123 in August and collected a revenue of Rs 47,960. For this achievement a cash price of Rs 1100 and citation from the Chief Commercial Manager, North Western Railway has been given to honour the woman ticket inspector.

Travelling on the train without a ticket has been a very common practice in India for a very long time. Most of the people did not even consider it wrong and the condition of local trains has been miserable, many say, for this very reason. However, penalising those travelling without tickets may prove to be useful in improving the condition of Indian Railways. This strictness by railways may also help in making people more conscious.

