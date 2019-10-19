This Festive Season, Decorate Your House with Colourful Rangoli

It is that time of the year when festivals are lined up one after other and people of the country enjoy each of them with fervour and enthusiasm. The country is celebrating the 10-day long Ganeshotsav that started from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2. Apart from buying new clothes, exchanging sweets, one of the more important parts of the festival is etching a colourful rangoli at home.

Rangoli is an art form, which is made on the floor, at the entrance of the house with the help of coloured rice, dry flour, eco-friendly colours, coloured sand or flower petals. Rangoli is usually made during Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Diwali, Pongal and other Hindu festivals. The purpose of rangoli is decoration and it is believed to herald good luck.

You don't have to be a perfectionist or a creative person or even an artist to make rangoli. Anyone, who has a little eye of detail and a knack for designs, can make a rangoli. Here is how you can make rangoli:

Make rangoli out of flowers

Rangoli made of flowers just add beauty to your festivity. For this, you need fresh, colourful flowers and leaves. You can use the entire flower of take the petals of rose, marigold, jasmine and make geometrical patterns, club two to three geometrical patterns, face of Lord Ganesha, flowers, and many more. You may decorate it with leaves to break the monotony. You may also place a 'diya' (earthen lamp) or scented candle to make your rangoli look more decorative. Flower rangoli not just looks soothing to the eyes but also spreads aroma in the house. They have natural colours, which rarely stains the surface.

Make rangoli out of coloured sand

You can draw the design of the rangoli with the help of a pencil on the floor. You can make shapes using a plate, bowl, to make all the shapes symmetrical. Then you can use colours of your choice including green, yellow, blue, red among others. You can draw a pattern with a pencil and then fill it with different colours. You can also highlight your rangoli by breaking the monotony, using bright colours. Again you can use an earthen lamp or scented candles to enhance the look of your rangoli.

Making rangoli using turmeric, vermillion, chalk

These colourful items can help make your rangoli look good. You can draw patterns or designs or draw birds, scenery, flower, faces of Gods and highlight and other traditional designs using turmeric, vermillion, chalk and other colours. You can first draw them with the help of pencil so that it is accurate and then you can fill colours in them.

If you want to give designs after adding colours to your rangoli, you may use a fork, toothpick to neatly make a design on them

Also, you can use a different colour for borders to make your rangoli look more vibrant and colourful.

Rangoli using coloured rice

You can make different patterns of your choice and fill them with coloured rice. These rangolis are mostly made during the harvesting season. You may draw different geometrical patterns and fill each with different coloured rice.

