This Funky Monk From France is Living the ‘Sadhu Way of Life’ Ahead of Kumbh Mela

A saffron clad French man has become the talk of the town in Prayagraj ahead of the Kumbh Mela that will begin from January 15. Daniel, who came to India 30 years ago in "search of peace and tranquility", liked the country so much that he decided to make it his permanent abode and gave up his flourishing business back home for good.Referred to as 'Bhagwan Giri' by his followers, Daniel converted to Hinduism and is now part of the Anand Akhara.Daniel Bhagwaan Giri has learnt broken Hindi and tries to communicate in the language. "I love sanatan dharma. It is very peaceful. We believe in one God. There is only one spirit that has many names," he said. "Prem hai to sab aanand hai (If there is love, there is joy)," he added.He eats with his fellows and lives the "sadhu way of life" (monk-like life) and spends his days "practising yoga, dhyan and bhajan". The French Baba will remain in Kumbh for the entire duration till March.