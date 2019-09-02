Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Realtors Offering Gold, Europe Trip to Attract Homebuyers

Builders hope that the freebies, along with the recent announcements made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry, will lift market sentiment towards real estate investments.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Ganesh Chaturthi, Realtors Offering Gold, Europe Trip to Attract Homebuyers
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hubballi, Tuesday, Sept 24, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

In order to support buying sentiment in the slumping real estate market, realtors are offering various freebies and offers to homebuyers during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A report by DNA India highlights how homebuyers, especially in Mumbai, are being lured with a wide range of offers like a Europe tour, or gold, or even benefits like rental schemes or upgrades to a higher floor at zero cost.

Builders hope that the freebies, along with the recent announcements made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry, will lift market sentiment towards real estate investments.

Construction Company Spenta Corporation’s Farshid Cooper told DNA: “Recent RBI rate cut and steps proposed by the finance minister to revive the real estate sector should lead to renewed interest from homebuyers who would otherwise sit on the fence. The onset of the festive season, starting with Ganesh Chaturthi, will further incentivise many to take decisions regarding home purchases. In an effort to capitalise on this, developers are offering a number of attractive discounts to homebuyers in order to revive sentiment in the market.”

The report highlights that rental schemes have also become a new way to attract buyers. Ashok Mohanani, chairman of real estate firm Ekta World and vice-president of self-regulatory housing body NAREDCO (West), said: “We have announced a unique scheme under which buyers can book a home within our select project and get assured rental benefits until March 2022.”

Experts say that offering freebies is a way to pass on benefits to buyers since developers can’t slash prices in the middle of the project as some investors may already have been sold units at an old rate. So “limited period offers”, as they are called, help in cashing on the buyer interest without upsetting the existing investors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram