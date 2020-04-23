This GTB Hospital Nurse Tested Positive for Covid-19 24 Hrs Ago, No Health Facility Has Admitted Her Yet

New Delhi: More than 24 hours after finding out that she is a patient of COVID-19, Pinky Gautam has still not found a hospital that is willing to admit her.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself acknowledging and praising the efforts that Pinky and her fellow health workers have been putting in to fight the pandemic, no help has reached Pinky after she was exposed to the deadly virus while on duty.

Pinky has been working as a nursing orderly at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for the past six years. She says sometime at the beginning of the month, a patient was admitted to the ICU where Pinky was put on duty to take care of personal hygiene of patients and keep the ward clean.

"There was a woman in her 50s in the ICU who had been put on ventilator. Pinky was attending to her. She had some symptoms like fever, but her blood sample was taken for testing only after nine or 10 days. The same day that her sample was sent, the patient died. Meanwhile, the sample came out positive," said DK Gautam, Pinky's husband who also works as a nurse orderly in the same hospital.

Immediately, Pinky got herself tested. The first test came out negative. But soon after, she developed fever.

"She had regular fever, around 102 - 103 degrees. Again, on 19 April, we got her sample tested for coronavirus. On Wednesday, around 11pm, we received the report that she is positive," Gautam says.

Till Thursday 2pm, when the couple last spoke to News18, the man was still running around hospitals with his wife trying to get her admitted.

Gautam's own reports for the virus have come out negative, but their three young children, the youngest aged 13 years, are yet to be be tested for Covid-19.

"There is nothing to worry about. The health staff all around have brought many sick people back to health. I will also be treated as soon as I get into a hospital," Pinky told News18 over the phone.

Her breathing was audibly laboured and she was still suffering from high fever, her husband said. Pinky's case may not be the only one of its kind. She says one of her colleagues' reports also turned out Covid-19 positive a few days ago.

"It was during the afternoon on a working day when that nurse orderly found she was Covid-19 positive. She was asked to immediately report to the hospital. From over 12 hours that nurse orderly languished outside the hospital premises, thirsty and hungry. It was only well past midnight that she was given a bed," Gautam said.

"If this is the state of health workers, I can only imagine what poor people must be going through. We are on contractual duties with the hospital but we're still a part of the staff, no? My wife contracted this disease on duty. Why are still the doors of all hospitals closed to her?" Gautam said.

"The Delhi government says that they'll give Rs 1 crore to those who die in the line of duty. But why can't they ensure that nobody dies from such apathy in the first place? Why don't they spend all that money in helping health workers such as us in recovering, so that we can get back to our duties and help other people?"

News18 has sent a set of questions to the management of GTB Hospital seeking its response. The story will be updated as soon as the management replies to the questions.

