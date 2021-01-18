This Gujarat Farmer's 'Black Wheat' Fetches Him More Produce, Higher Price in Market

An enthusiastic young farmer from Nandasan in Gujrat's Mehsana district has sown black wheat in his five-bigha land after conducting a research on the internet over the uses of the crop. The farmer, Vipul Patel, used the internet to learn about black wheat and found out that not many farmers in Gujarat were growing this crop.

His research also found that black wheat, which contains Anthocyanin pigments in it, is very beneficial for our health. In normal wheat, the pigment is usually only 5 ppm but in black wheat it is about 100-200 ppm. Apart from Anthocyanin pigments, black wheat also contains different levels of zinc and iron. It has 60 per cent more iron than normal wheat. According to the agricultural scientists, despite the black colour of the wheat, the bread made out of it is very tasty.

Apart from the crop having many nutritional benefits, it fetches a higher price in the market as compared to the normal wheat and farmers also get more produce per acre. The seed of this wheat is available in the market for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. It has a huge demand in the market and a 20 kg pack of black wheat fetches about Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500.

After Patel started growing black wheat, other farmers are also now interested in growing the crop and are contacting him for the same.