This Indian City Has a Mahatma Gandhi Temple That’s Famous for its ‘Miraculous Powers’
Devotees tie saffron threads to a banyan tree in the temple premises to get their desires fulfilled.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: With a library dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and a meditation hall right in front of his marble statue, a temple in Telangana’s Nalgonda district attracts a large number of devotees every day.
Opened in September 2014 on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary, the temple has gradually become popular among people for its “miraculous powers”.
The temple’s chief priest Kurella Narayana Chary told Hindustan Times that visitors to the temple believe Gandhi has miraculous powers. “A Rajasthani businessman, who came here along with family, told us that he was struggling to get his daughter married for several years, but her match was settled within days of visiting this temple,’’ Chary said.
Chary said people tie saffron threads to a banyan tree in the temple premises to get their desires fulfilled.
A second temple of Gandhi, constructed on the premises of Syed Appalaswamy College in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawara, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.
The Vijayawara temple has been constructed by grandsons of freedom fighters Rampilla Syed Appalaswamy and Golla Narayana Rao to spread Gandhi’s philosophy and values.
