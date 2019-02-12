This is a Criminal Act, Says Karnataka Speaker After Audio Clip Claims BJP ‘Booked’ Him for Rs 50 Crore

: An audio tape of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa’s conversation with the son of a JD(S) MLA to allegedly persuade his father to switch sides has kicked up a huge political controversy in the state. Even as the opposition BJP says a SIT won't have the power to summon MLAs, Speaker Ramesh Kumar says he takes a strong view of the fact that his name has been dragged into the controversy. In the audio tape, Yeddyurappa purportedly tells JD(S) MLA Naganagouda’s son Sharana Gouda that the Speaker is on “the BJP side” and has been “booked” for Rs 50 crore.Speaking to News18, Ramesh Kumar says he doesn’t take kindly to such aspersions being cast on him, adding that the controversy merits criminal investigation.Edited excerpts:People who want to get their way, think of these things.It is. Not just individual privilege, but of the whole House. If some bystander had said this, it would have been still okay…I have prima facie concluded that it must be one of the people previously involved in getting MLAs to resign. But I also get the feeling that he (the voice on the audio clip) must be a member of the House.100 percent. That has been established by the very conversation in the audio.Judicial inquiries have a different dimension. This is a criminal act. Once established, forensic tests will reveal the identity of the person. Judicial inquiry can’t deal with these things. They have no authority for punitive action.100 percent. Not only prosecution; if by any chance it is a member of the House, it is far more serious.Look at the 1951 case and how Jawaharlal Nehru dealt with HG Mudgal, the MP who entered into a cash-for-questions understanding with Bullion Merchants Association. He was about to be expelled from Parliament, but got to know and resigned. So when the expulsion issue is taken up in Parliament, someone raises issues of how to expel someone who is not a member of the House. Nehru says it is more serious if he resigns at nth minute, it’s a grave offence. And he was expelled.As of now, they are being allowed to contest.Don't put words in my mouth. I am only placing facts before you.I got that petition just yesterday. I am guided by the rulebook and the law on that. I can’t take arbitrary action.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.