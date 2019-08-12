‘This is How I Celebrate Eid’: Kerala Garment Seller Donates All His Fresh Stock to Flood Victims

Kochi: As incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Kerala, a humble act by a local trader is winning hearts on the social media. Noushad, who sells garments at Mattancheri in Ernakulam, donated all the dress material he had collected to sell ahead of Bakrid to flood relief.

A group of volunteers led by actor Rajesh Shama were collecting relief material to be sent to the Malabar region, which has suffered widespread damage due to the devastating floods and landslides. Noushad, who knew about the collection drive, invited them to his shop and donated all the new clothes, mostly for children and women, which he had stocked to sell in the Eid market.

Rajesh posted a video on Facebook narrating the incident which happened on Sunday evening. The clip has since gone viral.

“We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world, my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakrid, this is how I celebrate it,” Noushad can be heard saying in the video which has widely been shared on the social media.

Noushad has reportedly given as many as five sacks of garments for the flood relief drive.

Kerala public works minister G Sudhakaran took to Facebook to applaud the trader and said Noushad has sent out a very positive message to the society.

Malayalam film star Asif Ali also hailed Noushad for his selfless act. “No one can fail us as long as we have got thousands of people like Noushad who are ready to help us, leaving the differences aside,” Ali wrote on Facebook.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas also heaped praise on the Vypin resident. Suhas said that he talked to Noushad over phone and will meet him in person once he is done with the rescue and relief work.

As rain fury continues unabated in Kerala, over 2.27 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,551 relief camps.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who reviewed the flood situation with senior officials on Sunday, said that the toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 has crossed 60.

