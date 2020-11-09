This is No Vacation or Free Period, Says Delhi Court; Takes Strong Note of Staff Avoiding Work

This period is not a vacation or leave, free period, a Delhi court has said while taking strict note against court staff avoiding work on one pretext or other, when called for duty. District Judge Yashwant Kumar directed the staff of Karkardooma District courts complex here to not leave their work station without prior permission from the competent authority/concerned judicial officers.

The judge ordered the staff to report for duty as and when called by the respective judicial officers or administrative branch and to submit their leave application on account of absence from duty. It has come to the notice of the undersigned (District Judge Kumar) that now-a-days some of the staff officials avoid to perform duties on one pretext or another, as and when they are called for duties by the respective Judicial Officers/Administration Branch," said a circular issued on November 7.

"It is hereby informed that this period is not 'Vacation or leave free period' and all officials are required to submit their leave application/s on account of their absence from duty," it said. The circular directed: It is ordered that the staff officials shall report for duty as and when called by the respective Officer/Administration Branch. If any official is not in a position to attend his/her duties, for any reason, then he/she shall give prior intimation to this effect to their concerned Judicial Officers/ Reader/ Administrative Officer (Judicial) and shall also submit leave application.

It further said that the officials were directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions, failing which disciplinary action should be taken against the erring staff. All the six district courts in the national capital have been working in a restricted manner due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The courts have started physical hearing of cases in a restricted manner, with some conducting proceedings physically and others through video conferencing each day, since September.