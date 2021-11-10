'This is Not Circus or Cinema': Kerala HC Frowns After Bare-chested Man Attends Online Hearing

This is a court, not a circus or cinema, a Kerala High Court judge said on Wednesday after one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings was seen on camera without a shirt. “What is this? What is going on? This is a court, not a circus or a cinema," Justice Devan Ramachandran said.

The remark from the judge came after he noticed one of the attendees of the virtual proceedings in his court not wearing a shirt. Despite the faux pas being pointed out twice, the individual concerned was slow to act which prompted Justice Ramachandran to say he will remove such persons from the proceedings.

“I will be forced to remove people (from virtual hearing), if they show up for hearing like this," he warned. The individual concerned, thereafter, logged out.

The high court has been holding virtual proceedings since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

