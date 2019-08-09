Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'This is Not Right': Muslim Party Objects to SC Hearing Ayodhya Case on All Days of Week

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan raised strong objections to the continuance of the Constitution Bench even on Fridays and Mondays when the courts usually sit in a two-judge or a three-judge bench combinations.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:August 9, 2019, 1:10 PM IST

Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Loading...

New Delhi: The Muslim party in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri dispute case on Friday objected to the hearing of the case by the Constitution Bench on all five working days a week.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who spearheads the arguments on behalf of the Muslim side, raised strong objections to the continuance of the Constitution Bench even on Fridays and Mondays when the courts usually sit in a two-judge or a three-judge bench combinations to hear fresh cases.

"Let me remind you that this is a first appeal and it cannot be rushed through," said Dhavan, referring to the fact that the batch of civil suits was decided at the first instance by the Allahabad High Court and not by an ordinary civil court.

The senior lawyer, who represents individual petitioners in two of these appeals, added that the Constitution Bench should not continue on all five days a week.

"I will have to leave the brief if this court goes on in this manner. This is not right. A matter like this cannot be rushed through since it is the first appeal. You cannot ask the lawyers only to read the conclusions," said Dhavan.

The lawyer added: "I am sure no other judge on this bench except for Dr Chandrachud would have read the entire judgment of the High Court."

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, however, told Dhavan that his submissions have been taken note of and that the Bench will let him know sooner or later.

"Sooner or later," asked Dhavan. "Sooner," retorted the CJI.

The five-judge bench assembled on Friday to resume the hearing on the fourth day in a row.

Hearing on Friday assumed significance since a Constitution Bench historically would sit from Tuesday to Thursday every week while leaving aside Monday and Friday for taking up fresh miscellaneous matters and after notice cases.

The Court's decision also indicated that the Ayodhya matter has been fast-tracked and an early resolution could be in sight, particularly in view of the fact that CJI Gogoi retires Mid-November and if a judgment is not delivered by the present Constitution Bench, the entire matter will have to be heard afresh all over again.

