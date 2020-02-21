Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This is Not the Only Road Connecting Delhi and Noida: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Tell Interlocutors

Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, the apex court-appointed interlocutors, met the protesting women at a tent in the south Delhi neighbourhood to hold talks for the third consecutive day.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
This is Not the Only Road Connecting Delhi and Noida: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Tell Interlocutors
New Delhi: Muslim women during a protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI2_21_2020_000156B)

New Delhi: Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Friday told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors that when several adjoining roads in the area are open, why have they been asked to move to another site.

Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, the apex court-appointed interlocutors, met the protesting women at a tent in the south Delhi neighbourhood to hold talks for the third consecutive day.

"When several adjoining roads are open, why are they insisting us to move from this road. This is not the only road connecting Delhi-Noida," a woman protester told the interlocutors.

Hegde said, "Today is Shivaratri. It is your right to speak, speak up. Say everything you want to say. Let's take a joint decision for all parties affected here". The interlocutors also called Delhi Police at the spot to discuss the matter with protesters.

On Monday, the Supreme Court observed that the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh was "troubling" and suggested the protesters go to another site where no public place would be blocked. It, however, upheld their right to protest.

