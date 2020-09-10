'This is Unacceptable': Law Minister Over Growing 'Personal Attacks' on Judges on Social Media

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his concerns about growing personal attacks on judges on social media on Thursday. In an article written in an English daily, the Law Minister questioned this negative trend of making allegations on independence of judiciary.

"Filing PILs, unleashing social media campaign as to what kind of judgment should be given by the Court and if the final verdict is not what one wanted then a vicious campaign is launched", Law Minister wrote. Prasad said the Impeachment attempt against Chief Justice of India by Congress and its lawyers was the biggest blot on independence of judiciary in recent time.

"This attitude of "my way or the highway" is emerging as one of the biggest challenges to the independence of the judiciary in recent times," Prasad added.

Prasad says that the senior BJP leaders in the government including PM Modi had suffered during the General Emergency for restoring the independence of judiciary. Threrefore, the growing assault of judiciary is a matter of grave concern for them.

"Those who have been defeated repeatedly by the people of India through a popular mandate cannot and should not control the polity and governance through collusive cases from the corridors of the Supreme Court and other courts. This is unacceptable," Prasad wrote in Indian Express.

Ravi Shankar Prasad’s concern has come out a week after Supreme Court found senior advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of Contempt of Court and fined him Rs 1.