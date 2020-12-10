This is What Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Says on CBSE Board Exams 2021 Dates

CBSE board exams | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today held a webinar on Twitter to talk about the schedule of the upcoming board and competitive examinations. The webinar was conducted to address queries of thousands of students who had reached out to Pokhriyal seeking clarity over the CBSE Board exam dates.

Addressing the queries related to the postponement of the CBSE Board exams, the education minister said that the schedule for the board examination is usually set earlier, but the board would keep assessing the situation. He added that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would decide on the exam schedule after taking into consideration the prevailing situation.

The CBSE usually releases Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets by November or December, but it has not put the exam schedule out as of now. The education minister has, however, not said anything about delaying the CBSE Board examination.

He asserted that the Board would release the exam schedules for Class 10 and 12 much before the commencement of exams so that students get ample time to prepare.

Pokhriyal stated that the CBSE may take to alternative options for conducting practical examinations as that the situation is still not conducive for them. However, he clarified that as the CBSE practical exams take place at students’ respective schools, they can be held, following the COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The minister also highlighted that the attendance continues to be low in schools which have resumed classes.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and implementation of the COVID-19 lockdown, schools were shut to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and protect the students from contracting it.

Students who are in Class or 12 can check the revised syllabus on the CBSE’s website at cbse.nic.in.

Addressing the questions related to NEET and JEE, he stated, "Attempts will be made to keep JEE, NEET questions in line with CBSE’s reduced syllabus." He added that they would try to release the revised syllabus and exam pattern for JEE, NEET 2021 exams soon.