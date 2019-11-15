Take the pledge to vote

'This Isn't How You Treat Your Citizens': SC Pulls Up ED Over Plea Challenging Bail of Shivakumar

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

(With PTI inputs)

