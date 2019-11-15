English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'This Isn't How You Treat Your Citizens': SC Pulls Up ED Over Plea Challenging Bail of Shivakumar
A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.
A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.
The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Expresses Joy Being Away from Delhi Pollution
- Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar
- Moto Razr Returns With Flexible Flip Display, Snapdragon 710 SoC: Features, Price and More
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Launched With a New Keyboard, Price Starts at Rs 1,99,900