This Jharkhand Man Was Exiled by Panchayat for Opposing Child Marriage

In a shocking incident, a man was forced to exile for raising his voice against child marriage and promoting education for girls in Jharkhand’s Dumka by a village panchayat.

Varsad Ansari, a resident of Chirudih village under Muffasil police station, since 2012 has knocked every police officers office seeking justice for himself and action against panchayat members and villagers who forced him to exile for protesting child marriage in his village. Ansari on Wednesday was spotted at the Dumka superintendent of police (SP) office seeking justice.

“I met the SP and requested him to take action against the panchayat for forcing me to exile. I have been assured by him that action will be taken against people who have forced me to exile for raising voice against child marriage and preaching people for educating their girl,” said Ansari.

This man was forced to leave his village after he had reported a child marriage case with the Dumka Child Help Line and was successful in stopping the marriage of a class 8 student.

Ansari further said that in 2012, a panchayat was called in his village after he called the Child Help Line to stop his niece’s marriage. “My brother was getting his minor daughter married in 2012. I had requested my brother not to get her married since she was minor and allow her to pursue her education,” said Ansari.

The man added that when his brother did not hear him, he called the Child Help Line number. The officials stopped the marriage, but a few days later my brother got his daughter married with the help of the panchayat.

Ansari further said that when he started informing people about the importance of child education and raised his voice against child marriage, a panchayat was called and I was forced to exile.

“Currently I am living at my sister’s place with my family,” added Ansari.

