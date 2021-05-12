This Karnataka Teenager Sanitises Stretches of His City Every Morning Before Attending Online Classes

A teenager from Karnataka’s Davanagere city has taken up the job of sanitising large stretches of his city for over three weeks now and says would continue to do so till the pandemic ends completely.

Ridersh, a class 11 student from Davanagere, spends two hours (6am to 9am) everyday sanitising different parts of his city on his own before returning home to attend his online classes. Rudresh said his parents have been supportive of his act and help him procure sanitisers and other essentials.

Rudresh said he wants to become a doctor and save as many lives as possible when he grows up. “But I can become a doctor only a few years later. At present, I am doing whatever is possible to help my society. This work gives me immense contentment and I will continue to do it as long as the pandemic does not come to an end for good.”

Stating that his mother had inspired him to take up the sanitisation work, the teenager said, “Everyone who has money spend a lot on many unwanted things. It is better to spend the same on something meaningful. My father, who is a contractor, pays for the sanitisers and disinfectants. I request everyone to wear mask and maintain social distancing at all the times.”

