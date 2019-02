This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play

This resident of Kerala has gone the extra mile to make sure his children got the best toy to play with. His love for vehicles started at an early age, but his family could not afford to buy him such toys. So he began building them himself and even won the first prize in a state-level competition for making the working model of a JCB earthmover.