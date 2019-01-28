This Kerala Youth Left His Wedding Ceremony Mid-way to Play Football Match

What if you’re a die-hard footballer and a match day is equally important for you as your wedding day. Ridhvan, who plays for local ‘7s’ giant FIFA Manjeri, had his priorities set. On his wedding day, he finished the key ceremonies and rushed to play a semifinal match.Ridhvan’s wedding day on Jauary 20 clashed with a ‘7s league’ match against the rival Usha FC Thrissur. He rushed to the ground amid the wedding function at his home and joined the squad. The guests were still at his place when he left to play the football match.“My friends, who had come for the wedding, told me they had a match in the evening against Usha FC. They asked me if I could join them. I asked my wife and she agreed,” Ridhvan said, adding that he rushed to the ground after getting a ‘go ahead’ from his soon-to-be wife and his dad.FIFA Manjeri defeated Usha FC Thrissur 1-0 in the match held at a stadium Vandoor, 10 kilometers away from his house."I was busy with my marriage function and had already missed a match on Saturday. I realised I couldn’t afford to miss another match, no matter if I am getting married or not,” said Ridhvan.Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore was also impressed with his dedication towards the game. Rathore took to Twitter to praise him and said: “Ridvan asked five minutes from his bride on his wedding day to play football! What passion! I want to meet him.”Ridvan, who completed his graduation in engineering, is now assisting his father in his construction business.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.