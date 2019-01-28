English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Kerala Youth Left His Wedding Ceremony Mid-way to Play Football Match
He rushed to the ground amid the wedding function at his home and joined the squad.
He rushed to the ground amid the wedding function at his home and joined the squad.
Malappuram: What if you’re a die-hard footballer and a match day is equally important for you as your wedding day. Ridhvan, who plays for local ‘7s’ giant FIFA Manjeri, had his priorities set. On his wedding day, he finished the key ceremonies and rushed to play a semifinal match.
Ridhvan’s wedding day on Jauary 20 clashed with a ‘7s league’ match against the rival Usha FC Thrissur. He rushed to the ground amid the wedding function at his home and joined the squad. The guests were still at his place when he left to play the football match.
“My friends, who had come for the wedding, told me they had a match in the evening against Usha FC. They asked me if I could join them. I asked my wife and she agreed,” Ridhvan said, adding that he rushed to the ground after getting a ‘go ahead’ from his soon-to-be wife and his dad.
FIFA Manjeri defeated Usha FC Thrissur 1-0 in the match held at a stadium Vandoor, 10 kilometers away from his house.
"I was busy with my marriage function and had already missed a match on Saturday. I realised I couldn’t afford to miss another match, no matter if I am getting married or not,” said Ridhvan.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore was also impressed with his dedication towards the game. Rathore took to Twitter to praise him and said: “Ridvan asked five minutes from his bride on his wedding day to play football! What passion! I want to meet him.”
Ridvan, who completed his graduation in engineering, is now assisting his father in his construction business.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Ridhvan’s wedding day on Jauary 20 clashed with a ‘7s league’ match against the rival Usha FC Thrissur. He rushed to the ground amid the wedding function at his home and joined the squad. The guests were still at his place when he left to play the football match.
“My friends, who had come for the wedding, told me they had a match in the evening against Usha FC. They asked me if I could join them. I asked my wife and she agreed,” Ridhvan said, adding that he rushed to the ground after getting a ‘go ahead’ from his soon-to-be wife and his dad.
FIFA Manjeri defeated Usha FC Thrissur 1-0 in the match held at a stadium Vandoor, 10 kilometers away from his house.
"I was busy with my marriage function and had already missed a match on Saturday. I realised I couldn’t afford to miss another match, no matter if I am getting married or not,” said Ridhvan.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore was also impressed with his dedication towards the game. Rathore took to Twitter to praise him and said: “Ridvan asked five minutes from his bride on his wedding day to play football! What passion! I want to meet him.”
Ridvan, who completed his graduation in engineering, is now assisting his father in his construction business.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City 1-0 for Second Time to Remain in Title Hunt
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results