This Kolkata Pandal Has a Durga Idol Decked Up in 45-kg Gold Inside Burj Khalifa Theme Puja

Bengali’s biggest festival Durga Puja is around the corner and the Sreevumi Sporting Club never fails to surprise its visitors. This year they have replicated Burj Khalifa and covered Durga with 45 kg gold.

The 145-feet tall Burj Khalifa pandal has special lighting arrangements to give it a majestic look in the night and around 250 workers have built this in two months. Visitors have already started visiting Kolkata’s Burj Khalifa. This year, the theme song has been composed and sung by Jeet Ganguly and Avijeet Bhattacharya.

Durga idol in the Sreevumi Sporting Club is being decked up with 45 kg heavy gold jewellery. Post-Mahalaya (Pratipad) is the day when all idols including Goddess Durga is being decked up with ornaments.

Sujit Bose Bose, the Fire and Emergency Services Minister in the West Bengal government, who is associated with the Sreevumi Sporting Club Durga Puja, said, “Every year, we come up with any iconic places and replicates that. This year our artist went to Dubai to meet every detail of the Burj Khalifa that we have built here. Lighting has been done by an eminent artist of Chandannagar. Senco Gold has sponsored Jewellery For Maa Durga."

Bose added that the club also does social work during this Durga Puja festival every year.

Amid the Covid situation, as per the guidelines, pandals shall have to be spacious and open from all sides with separate entry-exit points. Pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing in terms of the existing Covid-19 pandemic norms.

