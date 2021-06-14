This Man Runs A Mobile Restaurant In West Bengal After Losing Job Due To COVID-19

A young man, Mridul Roy, in West Bengal has become an inspiration for many after setting up a mobile restaurant in Raiganj city of North Dinajpur district. Mridul’s wife Rakhi Dev Singh works with him at the restaurant.

Stationed in front of Raiganj Karnajora Park, the food junction is a hit among the locals. Foodies love the dishes prepared by Mridul. The restaurant is open from 7 am to 5 pm while adhering to COVID-19 norms and guidelines. Customers maintain social distancing and follow all the guidelines as they wait in a queue. The shop also swears by the ‘no mask, no food’ policy. The menu offers two types of cuisines - Chinese and Indian.

Mridul’s efforts are seen as a ray of hope in the current situation. He is a resident of Bogura in Raiganj. Mridul has worked in various hotels in Bangalore. While doing so, he learned to cook a variety of cuisines, including Chinese and Indian.

Like many others, the COVID-19 lockdown has made an impact in his life and everything turned upside down. Mridul lost his job during the lockdown and returned to his hometown. After sitting idle for months, he decided to set up the mobile restaurant and use his experience in this particular field.

Mridul said that he was under a lot of pressure to run the family after returning to his home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Mridul then added that his family encouraged him to come up with a restaurant and now things are getting better.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here