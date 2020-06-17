This Medical Institute is Helping Save Children's Lives in Times of Covid-19 Crisis

The world is busy in combating the spread of novel coronavirus. In such trying times, we are not able to focus on other issues, including some of the major diseases that have not ceased to exist. One such common disease among children is congenital heart disease.







The congenital heart disease, mostly common among newborns in India, is caused by a defect in the structure of the heart. It can lead to disruption in blood flow through the heart. As a result, the blood flow can slow down, go in the wrong direction or get blocked completely.







To deal with the disease and save the lives of numerous children, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani in Nava Raipur, Chattisgarh, Palwal, Haryana and Kharghar Navi Mumbai Maharashtra, are opening their doors to all in need. The treatment is ensured keeping all the Covid-19 norms in mind.







Some of the cases dealt by the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani institutions include the case of Tanmay, son of laborer Devanand Bharati from Kharora, Chhattisgarh. The little boy was just 3.5 kg when he was admitted with obstructed TAPVC. He went under the knife and conquered the battle. Another one is Piyush, son of Rashmi & Deepak Marachini, a laborer couple from Dibrugarh, Assam. The little one returned to his home state after successfully repairing his Tetralogy of Fallot.







The hospital treats kids as young 2-3 months old, weighing less than 4 kgs. They have successfully conducted operation for obstruction in heart valves, pulmonary valve (right side) and aortic valve. As many as 2,00 critically ill children have been treated so far.







C Sreenivas, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, mentioned, “Sanjeevani’s community outreach arm reached out to vulnerable pregnant women in these times. Medications and AnteNatal care along with Sai Sure Nutrition supplement were delivered.”