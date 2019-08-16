This Mother's Milk Bank in Hyderabad is Giving Hope to Infants Deprived of Nutrition

Hyderabad: Laxmi’s daughter passed away soon after giving birth to an underweight baby girl at a private hospital in Telangana. The baby was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at Nilofer Hospital, while the nutrition for her remained crucial for her. It was the hospital’s unique Mother’s Milk bank which proved to be a boon for her.

“My daughter died after giving birth to a baby girl. The underweight child was shifted to the ICU. The Dhatri mother’s milk bank have since then been feeding my granddaughter and it has been two months now,” Laxmi told News18. The milk bank is giving hope to several other infants.

In 2017, Dhatri Mother Milk Bank was started at Nilofar Hospital in Hyderabad. The milk bank is a first such bank Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and provides services for free. The bank provides mother’s milk to babies weighing less than one and a half kg and to orphans on the instructions of doctors. There are only 18 such facilities running across the country.

“We collect milk from mothers who want to help other children. Depending on the donor’s health, milk can be collected from 10 milliliters to 100 milliliters. All blood tests are done before milk is collected from the woman,” said B Srinivas, Associate Director of Dhatri Milk Bank.

“We were skeptical at the start of the initiative and were not sure if mothers would be ready to donate milk. However, the response to the initiative was great,” Srinivas added.

Nearly 50 children are benefitted from the milk bank facility on a daily basis. The milk bank service would soon be started in cities like Bhopal and Indore.

