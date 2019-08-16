Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

This Mother's Milk Bank in Hyderabad is Giving Hope to Infants Deprived of Nutrition

The bank provides mother’s milk to babies weighing less than one and a half kg and to orphans on the instructions of doctors.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:August 16, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Mother's Milk Bank in Hyderabad is Giving Hope to Infants Deprived of Nutrition
The bank provides mother’s milk to babies weighing less than one and a half kg and to orphans on the instructions of doctors.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Laxmi’s daughter passed away soon after giving birth to an underweight baby girl at a private hospital in Telangana. The baby was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at Nilofer Hospital, while the nutrition for her remained crucial for her. It was the hospital’s unique Mother’s Milk bank which proved to be a boon for her.

“My daughter died after giving birth to a baby girl. The underweight child was shifted to the ICU. The Dhatri mother’s milk bank have since then been feeding my granddaughter and it has been two months now,” Laxmi told News18. The milk bank is giving hope to several other infants.

In 2017, Dhatri Mother Milk Bank was started at Nilofar Hospital in Hyderabad. The milk bank is a first such bank Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and provides services for free. The bank provides mother’s milk to babies weighing less than one and a half kg and to orphans on the instructions of doctors. There are only 18 such facilities running across the country.

“We collect milk from mothers who want to help other children. Depending on the donor’s health, milk can be collected from 10 milliliters to 100 milliliters. All blood tests are done before milk is collected from the woman,” said B Srinivas, Associate Director of Dhatri Milk Bank.

“We were skeptical at the start of the initiative and were not sure if mothers would be ready to donate milk. However, the response to the initiative was great,” Srinivas added.

Nearly 50 children are benefitted from the milk bank facility on a daily basis. The milk bank service would soon be started in cities like Bhopal and Indore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram