This Mumbai Domestic Help's Makeover with Stolen Gold Was Such That She Too Couldn't Recognise Herself

A woman in Mumbai was arrested for stealing gold and silver from her elderly employer’s house and spending it at beauty parlours for makeovers and at restaurants with friends. Police said the 32-year-old widowed domestic help, who lives in a slum in Kurla (west), was usually unrecognisable when she went to these swanky places in her different avatar. The makeup was such that perhaps she too would not have been able to identify herself. According to a report in The Times of India, Sheetal Upadhayay’s arrest came after she stole over 500 gram of gold worth Rs 13 lakh from the flat of an 80-year-old woman in Andheri where she had taken up a maid’s job last year in November.

Upadhayay used to spend anywhere between Rs 5,000 and 10,000 on a monthly basis at high-end restaurants with friends, said police. Her husband reportedly died a few years ago and she used to use the rest of the money on her children.

After scanning about 35 CCTV cameras and seeking technical help, police officers had managed to locate her at her slum in Kranti Nagar locality on February 19 and recover at least 200gm of gold stolen from her the elderly woman’s apartment.

Upadhayay had melted the remaining gold ornaments and disposed the same though a small-time goldsmith, Senior Inspector of Versova Police Station Siraj Imamdar was quoted as saying.

The woman would look for work at elderly people’s homes across the city and when not working as a domestic help, she would be a different individual in expensive clothes and stylish makeup, said police. Upadhayay has been booked for theft and has been remanded in police custody till March 2.