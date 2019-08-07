This Mumbai Girl's Father is Her Junior in Law College and It's Super Sweet

Age is just a number when it comes to learning and attaining knowledge. An adorable post shared by the popular Facebook page 'Humans of Bombay' is not just brining smiles to people's face but is also an inspiration for many. The post is about a man who rediscovers his love for studying and enrolls himself in the same college as his daughter.

The man's daughter told the story to 'Humans of Bombay', recounting that her father was always interested in the world of law but could not pursue his dream since when he was young, his family could not afford the tuition fee.

The daughter further recounted that as an adult and a family man, her father worked hard to make sure that she and her siblings could study to become lawyers or doctors.

The girl revealed that when she started studying law, her father used to be intrigued to know about every little detail and asked her about her classes, subjects and all what she did.

She soon realised that her father now has time on hands to pursue his dreams. Long story short, her father is in the same college as her and is her junior.

"We have so much fun together — we talk about our professors, our classmates and even our assignments," recalls the girl.

The girl further said that during their break between the classes, her father sits with her friends and they all love his company. However, she recalled this one time when she was sitting with her friends and her dad came up to them and said that he couldn’t sit them because he wanted to go with 'his' friends.

The girl added, "Watching him revive his passion, makes me so happy. I can’t wait for both us to start practising law! And I hope I can do for him, what he’s done for me."

Since being shared online on Wednesday morning, August 7, the post has received over 15,000 'likes', 800 shares and over 600 comments.

Read the full post here:

