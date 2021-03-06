This Mumbai Woman Gets 1st Shot of Covid-19 Vaccine as a Gift on Her 100th Birthday

A Mumbai woman, who turned 100 on March 5, celebrated a special birthday at an inoculation centre. As a gift, Parvati Khedkar, born on March 5 1921, received her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at the city’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vaccination centre on Friday.

India started nationwide coronavirus vaccine drive on 16 January. During the first phase of vaccination, the healthcare workers and frontline workers received Covid-19 doses. Since March 1, those who are above 60 years of age are getting jabbed against novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra is facing the toughest time since the beginning of the pandemic last year as the western state has been clocking the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The state on Friday registered 10,216 new infections — the highest since October 16. The state now has 90,055 active cases after touching a low of 30,265 on February 10.

The Centre has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra in view of the increase in number of daily Covid-19 cases. The high-level team to Maharashtra will be led by P Ravindran, Sr CMO, Disaster Management Cell, MOHFW. The team will visit the (Covid-19) hotspot areas in the state and ascertain reasons for the surge in cases, the health ministry said.