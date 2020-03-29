This Museum Wants You to Recreate Quarantine Version of Your Fave Artwork with Whatever You Have at Home

With large parts of the world population sequestered inside their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, people around the globe have been pondering new ways to sail through social distancing and isolation without completely losing their sanity.

With the stress of isolation starting to impact people's mental health and well-being, it is important to keep finding unique and interesting activities to do that can help people sail productively through these days in quarantine. And that's exactly what Los Angeles-based Getty Museum did this week.

On Wednesday, the museum's Twitter handle tweeted a new challenge that not only promised to keep people busy at home but also to serve as a refresher in art history for the uninitiated. Getty museum asked Twitter users to recreate their favourite artworks using items found at home.

"We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home," the museum tweeted. It also outlined the three steps that challengers needed to follow: Choose favourite artwork, find three random items lying around the house that would fit the bill and recreate the chosen artwork with the chosen items. The museum further asked users to share the results with them on Twitter itself.

And it seems many across the world, especially in the United States, seem to have become bored with Netflix and chill. In just three days, the post got thousands of responses with people bringing out their quirky, creative sides to hilariously recreate legendary artworks with their kitchen or toilet items.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. Choose your favorite artwork Find three things lying around your house⠀ Recreate the artwork with those itemsAnd share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

This doggo is basically a bunny, based on "A Hare in the Forest" by Hans Hoffmannhttps://t.co/pBvarH7EfV pic.twitter.com/pMHE63gpuh — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The black and white filter takes this to another level.https://t.co/tA6fG0ylfo pic.twitter.com/agRCtgovLY — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Even the A & D to match Albrecht Dürer's signature. https://t.co/xECK09Fu2C pic.twitter.com/okNSKaOgIu — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns...https://t.co/EUDgg7362Y pic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020

