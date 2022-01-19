This Palanquin Helps Save Lives of Ill Villagers from North Bengal's Buxa Hill

In a bid to help villagers of Buxa hill of North Bengal, the administration, in collaboration with an NGO, has started a palanquin ambulance service under which patients will be brought from a height of 2,600 feet height to the plains via palanquin.

Surrendra Meena, DM Alipurduar, said, “As this area is not motorable, transportation was a big problem. Now we have started this service. The palanquin will have saline drips and other basic medical equipment. The state government is funding it. The local administration and NGO will look into the operations."

Tushar Chakraborty, NGO Family Planning India (Kalchini Branch), said, “We have started with one and are planning to launch six such ambulances. This will be a great help for the villagers who struggle for medical help. Many have started to avail the facility and we are happy.”

Paritosh Mangbu, a local resident, said, “This is great news for us. We always wanted something like this to help us out in case of medical emergencies.”

On Thursday, a pregnant woman of Dukpa community was brought down for delivery from Buxa hilltop.

There are 11 villages on Buxa hilltop, with around 5,000 residents. The administration wants the number of palanquin ambulances to go up to 11.

Palanquin were properties of zamindars of Bengal. They were mostly used to carry women and brides.

