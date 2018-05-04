English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Program is Giving 30 Indian Women the Chance to Bring in Change to Society
The year-long programme, called ‘She the Change’, will provide support, training to 30 women and help them become a part of the community of women campaigners. The program intends to transform these 30 into real ‘changemakers’.
(Representational Image)
New Delhi: At a time when the country is facing one of the worst crises in terms of women safety, change.org has launched a programme for those who want to work toward making a change in the lives of women, especially those from marginalised sections.
The year-long programme, called ‘She the Change’, will provide support, training to 30 women and help them become a part of the community of women campaigners. The program intends to transform these 30 into real ‘changemakers’.
This is the third edition of ‘She the Heroes’ that has produced several campaigners such as Priyanka Gupta. It was Priyanka’s campaign that led to change of passport rules and now a passport can be made with just the applicant’s mother’s name. Her daughter’s passport application was rejected on grounds of not having her father’s name on it.
Another success story is that of ‘Changemaker’ Masooma Ranalvi who successfully led a campaign to end the brutal practice of ‘Female Genital Mutilation’ in India.
Currently, Subarna Ghosh, another ‘changemaker’, is leading a campaign to expose the large number of illegal C-Sections performed in hospitals to extort money from patients.
