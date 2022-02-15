This Rajasthan Doctor Mortgaged His MBBS Degree, Took Loan to Save His Wife

Thirty-two-year-old Dr Suresh Chaudhary lives with his wife Anju and 5-year-old son in the Kherwa village of Pali district. Last year, when the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak, Anita also fell ill. She later tested positive for Covid-19. When Anita’s condition deteriorated, Suresh took her to Bangar hospital but was unable to get a bed. It was then that Suresh decided to take Anita to Jodhpur AIIMS.

Suresh had to face the toughest period of his life at the time. Being in the medical profession, Suresh could not get any leaves. He asked one of his relatives to take care of Anita and left for duty. On May 30, Suresh, while he was on duty, came to know 30 that his wife’s condition was critical.

Anita’s lungs were reportedly 95% damaged and she was on a ventilator. Doctors had given up on her at this juncture but Suresh had not. He was determined to save his wife no matter what. He got Anju admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad on June 1.

Coronavirus took a severe toll on Anita’s health. Her weight reduced critically from 50 to 30 kg. Her lungs and heart were repaired by an ECMO machine. For those who don’t know, ECMO is a life-saving machine that is used when the heart and lungs stop working. It is an expensive procedure.

The cost of these operations was Rs 1 lakh per day. Suresh was burdened with a hefty debt. He had a savings of Rs 10 lakh, and yet he was forced to take a loan of Rs 70 lakh after keeping his MBBS degree on lease. After selling a plot and taking some money from his friends, Suresh finally managed to save Anju.

