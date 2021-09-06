This Ranchi Police Station Comes Under Another Police Station. Confused? Read More

A model police station has been built in the Tupudana area of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, but it is yet to be inaugurated. This station has a unique feature that often leaves people confused. Even if an incident happens in the area, which is under the jurisdiction of this police station, the FIR is lodged in another station. The residents of Tupudana have to go to the Namkum police station because the new building is yet to be inaugurated.

Many other police stations in Ranchi are in dilapidated condition. The barracks have broken over time owing to the lack of maintenance. The roofs leak in the rainy season. However, reports say that the Tupudana police station will soon be shifted to a new building.

The situation is so bad that an investigation can only be undertaken after the sanction by a senior police officer. Due to this, the investigations also don’t even start in many cases. There has been a dispute between Tupudana and Jagannathpur police station in the past. Prior to this, disputes involving the Nagdi, Ratu, Khelgaon and Namkum police stations have also come to the fore.

Advocate Rajeev Kumar of Jharkhand High Court says that it was an unfortunate situation when there were disputes between police stations of different regions. He also said that sometimes a police outpost was not granted land in its area.

The Tupudana police station reportedly cost Rs. 1.86 crores. The new building falls within the rural area while Tupudana itself is in the Ranchi Municipal Corporation area. In such a situation, police station boundaries are bound to be affected.

Akshay Ram, Jharkhand Police Association General Secretary says that there are many such police stations in the state whose cases are handled by other police stations. Defending the police department, he said that it rarely causes any problem in law and order.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here