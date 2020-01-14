This Republic Day, Uddhav Govt to Introduce 'Shivbhojan' Meal Scheme at Rs 10

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, will launch its Rs 10 meal scheme, named 'Shivbhojan', in every district collectorate in the state from January 26, Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Tuesday.

The launch will be at the hands of respective guardian ministers in each district, he added.

"The state government would like to appoint women's self help groups (SHGs) to run the Shivbhojan scheme. The government will prepare a special software to maintain records and help in coordination," he said.

Bhujbal said the coalition government of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Party plans are afoot to open more than 50 such outlets in the state.

