This Republic Day, Uddhav Govt to Introduce 'Shivbhojan' Meal Scheme at Rs 10
Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the Maharashtra government would like to appoint women's self help groups (SHGs) to run the Shivbhojan scheme.
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, will launch its Rs 10 meal scheme, named 'Shivbhojan', in every district collectorate in the state from January 26, Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Tuesday.
The launch will be at the hands of respective guardian ministers in each district, he added.
"The state government would like to appoint women's self help groups (SHGs) to run the Shivbhojan scheme. The government will prepare a special software to maintain records and help in coordination," he said.
Bhujbal said the coalition government of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Party plans are afoot to open more than 50 such outlets in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects
- IndiGo Grounds Pilot for Abusing, Threatening 75-Year Old Passenger; Aviation Minister Takes Notice
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
- UC Browser Giving 20GB Free Storage, 20g Gold with New Version, But Should You Trust it?