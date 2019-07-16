Take the pledge to vote

This School In Gaya Accepts Waste Not Money As Fee

This school in Gaya is unique. The reason? Padampani School in Sevabigha village doesn't accept money in the form of fee. Instead, it collects waste materials.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
This school in Gaya is unique. The reason? Padampani School in Sevabigha village doesn't accept money in the form of fee. Instead, it collects waste materials. Every child collects waste materials on their way to school and they also dispose it off in the dustbin kept outside the school. Watch our video

