This Siliguri Man’s Backyard Is A Garden With A Difference

Ashok Dev, a resident of Naxalbari near the Indo-Nepal border in Siliguri, has created a garden with his own hands. In his garden, the oxygen levels never go below 95, which is an astonishing feat! Not only that, but he also grows foreign fruits in his backyard. Ashok retired in 2009, after working in the Power Department. The first time he started working on his yard was in the year 2012. The garden, spread over 5 acres, is now filled with betel plants, coconut trees and fruits like apples, guavas, oranges, mangoes, jackfruits and malts.

The variety of the garden doesn’t stop there. You can even find lemon and hot spices on Ashok’s special piece of land. If someone is the owner of this garden, he wouldn’t even have the need to go to the market. Ashok contacted the Center of FloriCulture Agri Business Management or “Kofam" at the University of North Bengal for his garden.

The technical director of ‘Kofam’ was the one who planned and constructed the beautiful garden in Ashok’s house in Siliguri. Due to West Bengal’s climate, various fruits and vegetables could be easily grown in the garden.

One of the more special ones is the dragon fruit, which can only be grown in a few countries all over the globe. Ashok’s hard work has paid off as many customers in the locality demand the exotic fruits and vegetables that grow on his little piece of land.

