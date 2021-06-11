This Society In Gurugram Is Facing Power Outage For 30 Hours

A power failure in Gurugram’s Sector-37C sub-station, which supplies electricity to Apex Our Homes Society, has resulted in an over 30 hour-long outage since Thursday morning. The residents of the society are facing a tough time due to the power outage that began at 6.30 am on Thursday. In the absence of electricity, many spent the night in their cars to use the air-conditioner. Nearly 700 residents live in this society, just a few kilometres from the national capital. The residents are using stairs in this group of 11-storeyed buildings as the lift services are shut.

Residents said that a sub-station of about 3,000 KVA is required for the supply of electricity but there is only a 100 KVA sub-station for the society. Things really become risky during the summers when the peak consumption increases. That is exactly what happened on Thursday morning. The sub-station couldn’t handle the load and experienced a power failure. Those living in Apex Hour Homes Society alleged that despite their consistent complaint to the electricity department, no efforts were made to help them.

Delhi and its adjoining areas are experiencing a heatwave over the last few days. The mercury has hovered around 40 degrees making it unbearable. The Met department has said that things might get better over the weekend with rain likely. One can only imagine the plight of the residents of the society who are surviving without electricity.

Just outside the Apex Our Homes Society gate, there are a few shopkeepers who are also enduring various problems due to power failure for over 40 hours. The shopkeepers complain that they had to shut the refrigerators due to which their wares are damaged.

There is a testing lab near the society which draws electricity from the same sub-station. The owner of the testing lab said that blood samples put in the refrigerators had started stinking and they had to throw the sample outside the shop.

Earlier in May, two days of consistent rainfall caused a power outage in various societies of Gurugram. The power cut lasted from 20-30 hours after the pillars of transformers collapsed at many places due to heavy rainfall.

