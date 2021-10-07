This Student Wants To Gift Durga Idol To Mamata Banerjee

Durga Puja and Navratri is here. For the next nine days, people across several Indian states will worship various forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees also purchase Durga idols to welcome the goddess in their homes and worship her. Jayita, a second-year college student of Nadia district in West Bengal, wants to gift a Durga idol sculpted by herself to state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Jayita, the eldest daughter of a barber in the Krishnaganj village, decided to gift the Durga idol after Banerjee registered a thumping victory in Bhabanipur bypolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 3 announced the results of the Bhabanipur by-election. Banerjee secured 58,835 votes more than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Now, Jayita wants to meet Banerjee and gift the Durga idol. Jayita learned to make idols at a potter’s house in her neighborhood. Her family and other relatives resisted her decision to make idols, but she continued. “I was inspired by Mamata Banerjee. As a woman, she can lead the state. Why can’t I fight for my decisions,” she said.

She said that she decided to make a one-foot tall Durga idol when Banerjee was heading towards victory in the bypolls.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has released a list of Covid guidelines for the Durga Puja festival. The state government has banned carnivals and melas to ensure crowd management in pandals. All the puja committees in the state have been directed to mandatorily follow the state government’s order to manage the crowd during the nine-day festival. Priests have been advised to use microphones to chant the mantra so that the visitors who may be standing at a distance can also hear the puja.

