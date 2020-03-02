Take the pledge to vote

This Sunday, Thinking of Giving up My Social Media Accounts, Tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is thinking about giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube and will keep everyone posted about the decision.

March 2, 2020
This Sunday, Thinking of Giving up My Social Media Accounts, Tweets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday touched upon the possibility of quitting his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi said on his official Twitter handle.

Minutes after the tweet, social media went abuzz about reasons why Modi was thinking about leaving social media.

Modi is one of the most widely followed politicians in the world. On Twitter, he has 53.3 million followers and the corresponding number on his Facebook page is 4.45 crore. His YouTube channel has 4.5 million subscribers, and his Instagram page has 35.2 million followers.

