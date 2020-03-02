This Sunday, Thinking of Giving up My Social Media Accounts, Tweets PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday touched upon the possibility of quitting his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi said on his official Twitter handle.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Minutes after the tweet, social media went abuzz about reasons why Modi was thinking about leaving social media.

Modi is one of the most widely followed politicians in the world. On Twitter, he has 53.3 million followers and the corresponding number on his Facebook page is 4.45 crore. His YouTube channel has 4.5 million subscribers, and his Instagram page has 35.2 million followers.

