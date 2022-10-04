This Telangana Village Worshiping Mahatma Gandhi as Their Family God for Decades | Know Why

People of a village in Telangana have been worshipping Mahatma Gandhi as their family god for more than six decades and performing pujas regularly to the statue of the father of the nation which was installed in the heart of the village.

Narsingpur is one of the villages which came under the Nizamabad district rural constituency in Telangana state. In 1961, when the villagers performed ground-breaking ceremony to install the statue of the father of the nation at the heart of the village, one of the families in the village was blessed with a baby boy and the villagers considered it a very auspicious thing to the entire village.

Village sarpanch Nallavelli Narsaiah has said the people in the village had decided that they will not organise any celebrations without worshipping the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Before this, they used to worship the presiding deity at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in the village. Later, in a procession amid drum beats, they reached Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and perform a milk bath on the statue. Then respecting the father of the nation as their family god, they break coconuts in front of the statue and offered the same to Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the village sarpanch, on October 2, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, the entire village gathers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pays rich tributes with flowers and broken coconuts.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here